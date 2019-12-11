Air Commerce Park at EVV designated as AT&T Fiber Ready

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Air Commerce Park at the Evansville Regional Airport is now an AT&T Fiber Ready facility. The special certification was presented on Tuesday.
Officials say this is all about making Air Commerce Park more marketable and attractive for companies and businesses that may want to invest in Evansville.
This fiber ready designation means that Air Commerce Park already has the necessary infrastructure to support fiber-optic high-speed internet.
Airport officials say any new employer that may want to bring their business to that area would not have to worry about constructing this high-speed connection service themselves.
EVV says that as the city continues to grow, so must the airport, and its surrounding industrial facilities.
“Connection is everything in the world we live in," said Nate Hahn, executive director at EVV. "So, the fast, high-speed connections that internet provides and fiber provides, is valuable for business. And the airport is a perfect example of face-to-face connections. Those last-minute deals, you can have the conversations over fiber, you can have the go-to meetings, and go face-to-face. The airport can provide that.”
AT&T says that Air Commerce Park is now one of 25 designated fiber ready facilities in the state of Indiana.
