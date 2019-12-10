Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A powerful cold front will zap temperatures into the mid-30's after climbing to 59-degrees Monday. Cloudy, windy, and colder with wind chills in the 20’s most of the day. A slight chance of snow mixing with rain early but most of the winter mix will stay south of the area.
Abundant sunshine Wednesday but below normal temps in the upper 30’s to 40-degrees. Sunny and slightly warmer Thursday as high temps climb into the lower 40’s to mid-40’s.
