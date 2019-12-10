WATCH LIVE: Kentucky inaugural swearing-in prelude, ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear is officially Kentucky’s 63rd governor.
Beshear defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin last month, and was sworn in just after midnight Tuesday.
The inaugural parade kicked off at 10 a.m. with Kentucky educators serving as grand marshals. Beshear emphasized public education throughout his campaign, and enjoyed strong support from teachers across the state.
At 1 p.m. there will be an Inaugural Prelude on the Capital steps.
A public swearing-in ceremony for Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman, who will serve as Beshear’s lieutenant governor, will take place at 2 p.m. in Frankfort.
Here’s what you need to know if you are planning on attending any of the celebrations:
