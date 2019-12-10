WATCH LIVE: Andy Beshear sworn in as governor on steps of Capitol building in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear is officially Kentucky’s 63rd governor.
(Story continues below the video)
The inaugural parade kicked off at 10 a.m. with Kentucky educators serving as grand marshals. Beshear emphasized public education throughout his campaign, and enjoyed strong support from teachers across the state when he defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin last month.
Murray, Ky., resident Heidi Mallory said she took her son to Capitol Avenue for the parade Tuesday so they could experience the important event together.
“I used to teach social studies," she told WAVE 3 News’ Maira Ansari. "I really want to make him aware and involved in his community, and be aware of what is happening in our state and country, so this is a perfect way to do it.”
Only seven years old, Henry Mallory said he’d been rooting for Beshear for quite a while.
“I wrote him a letter, and I’ve been wanting him to be elected for ages,” he said.
Beshear was formally sworn in just after midnight Tuesday.
At 1 p.m. the Inaugural Prelude began on the steps of the Capitol building in Frankfort.
A public swearing-in ceremony for Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman, who will serve as Beshear’s lieutenant governor, began at 2 p.m. in Frankfort.
Students from schools in and around Frankfort had the day off to take in the event.
“I see a lot of people who just really want change," 15-year-old Kendall Edmonds, from Midway, Ky., said. "I see a lot of teachers (and) students who just want something better for our community for their state.
Edmonds added that he will take away an important lesson from the inauguration.
“I just want people to know there is power in unity,” he said. "When you come together and support them or not, you just got to remember what’s best for everyone.”
Rocky Adkins, who lost to Beshear in the May primary and will serve as a special advisor to the new governor, spoke candidly on the Capitol steps as part of the inauguration program.
“We don’t have time to be our own worst enemies,” Adkins said. “We need vision and commitment to get us where we want to be. And Gov. Beshear has proven that he has that vision and he has that commitment."
Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, served as Kentucky’s 61st governor from 2007-15. They are the only father-son duo in state history to hold the office of governor.
Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s festivities:
For more information on the inauguration events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.