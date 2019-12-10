TX fugitive arrested in Henderson after 2 years on the run

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One of the most wanted fugitives in Texas has been arrested in Henderson.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Joe Buchanan says they had a lead out of Texas that 43-year-old Eric Jameson was in Henderson.
He says they did surveillance at a mobile home in the 300 block of Racetrack Road Tuesday morning, and arrested Jameson as he was about to get into a car.
He was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Dallas.
Deputies say he murdered his girlfriend and spent 15 of his 20 year sentence in prison.
They say he was out on parole and not supposed to leave Texas, but he took off anyway.
A top ten list of wanted fugitives shows he was affiliated with the Aryan Circle gang, and was considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies say authorities have been searching for him for two years.
They tell us he has no ties to Henderson, but met a woman in Arkansas who does.
Deputies say the woman claims she didn’t know Jameson was wanted, and he backed up her story.
She will not face charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.