Towne Square Mall bought by Owensboro investment group

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New owners have taken over Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.
Gulfstream Commercial Services announced a group of local investors, TSM Holdings LLC, have purchased the 350,000 square feet retail facility.
The company said they are deeply vested in the promotion, progression, and development of the Owensboro area.
They said they are kicking off a marketing campaign to recruit and retain tenants.
Tanner Holbrook is working on this story. He’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.