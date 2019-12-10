St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter expansion continues in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro continues to expand. A new family shelter is expected to open in January.
The Women’s and Families Shelter is expected to open at the beginning of the year at the corner of Ninth and Hickman Avenue.
Officials from the shelter tell us this facility will be able to serve more than 30 women and children per day.
The new shelter will offer laundry services, showers and computer access.
Officials say staff will be trained to get women back on their feet and into the workforce. A case manager will also work with women suffering from mental illness.
“There’s always gonna be a certain percentage of folks that have a mental health component that has really added to or perhaps led to their homelessness to start off with," said Dan Eaton, director of special initiatives at St. Benedict’s. "And by addressing those root causes for some of them the first time, that builds the foundation they need.”
Officials from Saint Benedict’s say they plan to turn the Women’s and Families facility into a residential and overnight shelter down the road.
