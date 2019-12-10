Precautionary boil advisory issued for German Twp after water system repairs

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A boil advisory is in effect for some Vanderburgh County residents.
The advisory is for people living within the area of North St. Joesph Avenue to Big Cynthiana Road to Orchard Road and County Line Road.
The German Township Water District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says the advisory is due to some repairs that were made to their systems. They say the work is done, but the boil advisory is a precaution.
We’ll let you know once it’s lifted.
