Lawsuit against North Gibson Schools claims special needs student was abused

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The family of a special needs student is suing the North Gibson School Corporation.
The lawsuit claims a girl with disabilities, including Intermittent Explosive Disorder and Disruptive Mood Dysregulation, was subjected to various forms of physical and mental discriminatory abuse.
Many of the complaints are concerning the school’s use of an isolation room that the lawsuit claims was more like a closet.
The school corporation referred us to their attorney.
The attorney tells us he’s not able to comment any more than the response they filed to the lawsuit.
There was a settlement conference Monday, but no agreement was reached.
Records show a status conference is set for February 28.
