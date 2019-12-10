Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION
Democrat Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Andy Beshear was sworn in as Kentucky's governor during a private ceremony early Tuesday, just after midnight in the Governor's Mansion. Beshear follows in the footsteps of his father, Steve Beshear, whose two terms as governor preceded the one four-year term of Republican Matt Bevin. Beshear defeated Bevin in last month's election, overcoming the bluegrass state's GOP leanings and Bevin's ties to President Donald Trump with a disciplined campaign that stuck to “kitchen-table” issues that he said mattered most to Kentuckians. The middle-of-the-night swearing is customary in Kentucky, to ensure continuity at the head of state government.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-BESHEAR
Beshear completes filling cabinet secretary posts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hours before taking office, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed a former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-federal prosecutor to run two state cabinets. Beshear said Monday that former Supreme Court Justice Mary Noble will serve as Justice Cabinet secretary. He says former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey will be secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Beshear announced several other appointments as he completed filling cabinet secretary positions in his administration. Beshear takes office on Tuesday.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-BEVIN
Kentucky governor touts accomplishments in farewell to staff
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration helped put Kentucky on an upward trajectory as he prepares to hand over power to his Democratic successor, Andy Beshear. Bevin received a long ovation on Monday from administration employees who lined a Capitol hallway as the outgoing governor walked to his office. They all gathered in the Rotunda, where Bevin said they had set a new standard for how government should operate in his single term. Beshear, who defeated Bevin in last month's close election, takes office Tuesday.
SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's lone abortion clinic. The ACLU argued “display and describe” ultrasound laws violate physicians' speech rights. The Republican governor's general counsel says the procedure before abortions means women "might change their mind.” The federal appeals court in Cincinnati upheld the Kentucky law. Its sister court in Richmond, Virginia, struck down a similar measure in North Carolina.
SEX TRAFFICKING-INDICTMENT
Tennessee woman accused of sex trafficking an 18-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been indicted on multiple charges related to human trafficking after authorities accused her of coercing an 18-year-old into prostitution. Savannah Elizabeth Gribanow was indicted in Fayette County, Kentucky, on Monday. The 26-year-old was arrested on Nov. 25. Court records say Gribanow held the victim against her will, forced her into prostitution, supplied her with drugs and took her earnings and phone. Elija S. Bowling and Jonathan Anthony Louis were also indicted on related charges. Court records say Gribanow traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Lexington in a stolen car with Louis and Bowling.
DEFAMATION LAWSUIT-JOURNALISM PROFESSOR
Journalism teacher sues ex-student who complained about him
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An associate journalism professor at the University of Kentucky is suing the school, its Title IX coordinator and a former student who complained about him, alleging defamation and retaliation. The Louisville Courier Journal reports Buck Ryan accuses the university of weaponizing its Office of Institutional Equity whenever it faces public criticism. His lawsuit cites his punishment in a “sexual misconduct” case, in part over singing a song that included sexual lyrics. The university president calls Ryan's lawsuit an effort to intimidate others and says the university won't allow that to happen.