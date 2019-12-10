Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Consulting firm allows Buttigieg to release names of clients
Deal struck between school district, family of boy who died
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for the family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive in a northwestern Indiana high school's swimming pool says it has reached a legal settlement with the school's district. Attorney Chester Cameron told The (Northwest Indiana) Times the settlement announced Monday between the family of Curtis Walton Jr. and the Lake Ridge School Corp. is a good deal for both sides, but he didn't release any terms. Walton died Sept. 12 after being found in a Calumet High School swimming pool following football practice. Trainers tried to revive him but he died at a Chicago hospital. Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley said shes "relieved" 'by the settlement.
Bloomington council member starts Indiana congressional race
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A longtime Bloomington City Council member is looking to challenge Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for a southern Indiana congressional seat next year. Democrat Andy Ruff announced his campaign Monday for the party’s 9th District nomination in next May’s primary. Ruff is ending 20 years as an at-large member of the Bloomington council after he lost in last spring’s Democratic primary while seeking a sixth term. Hollingsworth is the son of a Tennessee business mogul and faced accusations of buying the congressional seat with his first campaign in 2016. He won reelection in 2018 by a wide margin.
Boy, 15, shot dead in Kokomo while with sister on drug deal
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot while accompanying his 22-year-old sister to a drug deal in Kokomo. Police say Dalton Wayne Fisher died in the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after he and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, traveled to an apartment complex. Investigators say Kyli Fisher went there to sell marijuana, but an altercation ensued with two men and several shots were fired. Witnesses tell police they saw two men running away. Kyli Fisher has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun and dealing a controlled substance. It's not clear whether she has an attorney.
Celadon, major Indiana-based trucker, files for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana trucking company with nearly 4,000 employees says it filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all operations, just days after two former officials were charged in a fraud scheme. Celadon Group says it faced significant costs related to a federal investigation and also must deal with debt and “enormous challenges" in the industry. Celadon said it was the largest provider of international truckload services in North America. Earlier this year, Celadon agreed to pay $42 million to settle securities fraud allegations stemming from falsely reporting profits and assets.
Nestle seeks tax break for $200M project at Indiana facility
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Nestle USA is planning a $200 million additional investment at its central Indiana production facility. The company is asking the Anderson City Council for a property tax break as part of a plan to buy and install new equipment at the facility along Interstate 69. Nestle expects to add 30 jobs at the 800-worker plant, which makes Coffee Mate and Boost energy drinks. Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. says the 70% property tax break for seven years is reasonable.
Vevay Historic District now listed on National Register
VEVAY, Ind. (AP) — Part of a southeastern Indiana town is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Vevay Historic District encompassing 275 historic buildings on 100 acres. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the district includes some of Indiana’s finest Greek Revival buildings. Two large brick mansions, the Schenck House and the Grisard House, date to the 1840s. The downtown area of the Ohio River town includes many well-preserved cast iron storefronts. The town’s original Carnegie library, completed in 1917, now serves as the town hall.
Facing new test, Buttigieg pledges openness — with caution
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg is facing intense scrutiny for the first time as his outsider Democratic presidential campaign continues to roll in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire. He is responding in his characteristic unflappable style, saying, “The more heat there is, I welcome that." He is being pressed, especially by rival Elizabeth Warren, to disclose corporate clients he served at a top consulting firm and open his fundraising events to the media. Buttigieg is asking McKinsey & Co. to release him from a non-disclosure agreement and is weighing whether to disclose more about his key donors.