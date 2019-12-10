Kentucky prepares for Beshear’s inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frankfort buzzed with activity Monday as Andy Beshear is set to be officially sworn in as Kentucky’s next Governor.
Beshear takes the oath of office in a private ceremony just after midnight on Tuesday. Then, a daylong celebration with the people of the Commonwealth will take place surrounding the Capitol.
The day marks the end of the Bevin Administration. Monday, Governor Bevin posted his thanks on Twitter with a farewell video.
“That is the only reason that I do this job, because I know we’re better than this,” Bevin said.
Bevin stated in the video he knows Kentucky is better than what some consider a ‘poor state’, and he tells Kentuckians, ‘Thank you.’
He also set his official twitter account to 'archive'.
In Louisville, one man was greeting the change in state leadership with excitement. Savvy Shabazz is very politically active, even though he can’t vote.
“I was sentenced to a total of 28 years for drug offenses,” Shabazz said.
Shabazz said he is looking forward to at least one of Beshear’s early priority promises: the restoration of voting rights for nonviolent felons.
“We want to be included in our state,” He said. “We want to be included. Currently, there are 312,000 individuals in the state of Kentucky that are disenfranchised. Andy Beshear guaranteed that he would open the doors for nonviolent offenders. Even if that’s half, we’ll take 150,000 people in the state that can vote.”
Even as darkness began to fall Monday, there were people at the Capitol preparing for Beshear’s introductory day as governor.
Beshear will be addressing a crowd lining the streets of Frankfort, so in preparation on Monday, tarps were placed to protect seats from the rain, and equipment was moved into the Capitol ahead of the inauguration day events.
