Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 36 in his first trip to Indianapolis with the Clippers to help power short-handed Los Angeles past the Indiana Pacers 110-99. The former Pacers star was booed repeatedly throughout the game. But he silenced the crowd by making a season-high seven 3-pointers and fueled the two most crucial runs of the game. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points though it wasn't enough to prevent their third home loss this season. George is 2-1 at Indianapolis since the Pacers traded him three years ago.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will finish the season on injured reserve with an injured left knee. The Colts made the announcement by saying Vinatieri's injury would require surgery. The NFL's career scoring leader missed time at training camp with what he described as tendinitis in the knee. He tried to play through the injury this season but missed 14 kicks — six extra points and eight field goals. That was the most in the league. The 46-year-old Vinatieri can become a free agent this offseason.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 18 Butler visits No. 11 Baylor this week in the marquee matchup involving college hoops teams. The Bulldogs have ripped off nine straight wins to start the season while the Bears are coming off a win over Arizona. It's a quiet week in the Top 25 as most schools have finals, but action heats up again on Saturday. No. 10 Oregon heads to fifth-ranked Michigan, No. 13 Memphis visits No. 19 Tennessee and sixth-ranked Gonzaga faces the No. 15 Wildcats.