Henderson Co. program aims to get child support cases back on track

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County program hopes to get child support cases back on track.
According to County Attorney Steve Gold, anyone who has an outstanding child support warrant can come to his office this week and discuss ways to get their case back on track. Gold says warrants won’t be served.
According to Gold, here’s how the Child Support Amnesty Week works:
If you have a warrant for your arrest in a child support case, you can meet with a child support attorney.
He says the attorney will discuss conditions for moving forward without an arrest, like showing verified proof of employment or making a lump sum payment.
Gold says a family court judge will review the warrant once those conditions are met.
“And what we want to do is, again, find that win-win scenario where the case can get back into paying status without somebody having to go to jail, which creates an expense on the jail and on the sheriff’s department and things like that,” said Gold.
Attorney Gold said when they did this in 2018, they were able to work with everybody except one person who came into their office.
He says his office has already had conversations with some on Monday to start this process.
Child Support Warrant Amnesty Week continues in Henderson County through December 13.
