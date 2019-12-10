Gun season ends with 107,000 deer kills in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record number of deer were killed by hunters in Kentucky during the recent gun season.
Hunters killed about 107,000 deer during the 16-day season that ended on Nov. 24, which is 200 more than last year.
The increase in kills over the past two years has coincided with longer seasons in some areas where previously only 10 days were allowed for deer hunting with firearms.
The muzzleloader season for deer runs from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22.
