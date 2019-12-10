Goodwill customer finds suspected heroin in jacket pocket, police say

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Goodwill customer found something she’d never expected to find in the pocket of a jacket she just bought.
According to a police report, that customer found a small plastic baggie that contained a substance that Newburgh police believe to be more than two grams of heroin.
The customer purchased the jacket at the Goodwill on South Weinbach in Evansville and found the substance when she got back home in Newburgh.
On Tuesday, we spoke with Goodwill management and the Newburgh police. Tune in to 14 News at 6 to find out what happens next.
