EFD dedicates newest truck to Captain James Pauli Junior

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department dedicated its newest truck on Monday.
The dedication is in remembrance of fallen firefighter and 28-year veteran, Captain James Pauli Junior.
The truck will be dedicated in his name, which will be permanently displayed on each side of the apparatus.
Memorializing fallen brothers and sisters has been a long-standing tradition of the department.
“He was a very big advocate of volunteering and helping anyone that needed help," said Division Chief Mike Larson. "I would get a call, ‘hey what are you doing?’, I would try and go help him, no way I could keep up with him because his heart was as big as this big red truck behind you and would do anything for anyone.”
Captain Pauli’s father also had a truck dedicated in his name over 20 years ago.
