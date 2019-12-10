Deputies: Drunk driver flips car on west side

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after a crash early Tuesday morning.
Deputies say it happened just before 1 a.m. on Kleitz Road near Meier Road.
Deputies say they found a car on its top, and the driver, Ashley Werner, was standing outside of the car.
They say she was not hurt.
Deputies say she smelled like alcohol, but denied drinking.
After some field sobriety tests, deputies say Werner tested .194 on a portable breath test.
