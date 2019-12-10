Bosse preps for River City Showcase finale against Heritage Hills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school basketball, some team’s schedules have already changed before the season began.
That’s due to the deep runs by both Memorial and Heritage Hills in the football postseason, which forced the River City Showcase to move two games to Tuesday night.
Bosse opened up their season on Friday night, laying the hammer against Terre Haute South. Despite trailing by six entering the second half, Bosse stormed back to win 52-39 in their first game of the season.
Now, the Bulldogs turn their sights on Heritage Hills in a rematch of the 3A Sectional semifinal from last season that saw Bosse out on top by four points.
“We’re glad that we all have the chance to play at that arena at one point since it’s our last year in high school basketball," said Kolten Sanford, Bosse senior guard. "It’s just gonna be a great game, and it’s gonna be competitive, and we’re just gonna give it all out there.”
“My guys are excited, they’re kinda tired of hearing how good someone else is when we’re sitting here, and we think we’re pretty cotton-picking good too, so we’re excited about that match-up, but at the same time it’s the second game of the season, and it is what it is," said Coach Shane Burkhart. "Playing at USI will be exciting for the kids, but it’s just another basketball game.”
The Bulldogs will be Tuesday night’s finale of the River City Showcase.
Memorial and Bar-Reeve will start the action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Burkhart and Bosse will hit the court for the second and last game, facing off against a tough Heritage Hills squad. Both games will be played at USI’s Screaming Eagle Arena.
