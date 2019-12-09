Western Kentucky teachers to be grand marshals in inauguration parade

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky teachers will be represented in Tuesday’s inauguration parade. Governor-elect Andy Beshear has named teachers to be the grand marshalls of the parade.
We’re told teachers from Muhlenberg and Webster County schools will be represented in Frankfort.
Daviess County Public School officials say they also have representatives going.
We also spoke with a number of retired teachers from Henderson who are making the drive to Frankfort, including Rebecca Hudson-Brown.
She is the President of the District Two Kentucky Retired Teacher Association. She tells us that she’s excited about the parade.
“Once a teacher, always a teacher. And, we have to, as teachers, even though we’re retired, we still have to be active and involved because we have to fight for our health insurance and for our pensions," said Hudson-Brown. "We have to keep our legislators knowledgeable about what’s really happening and what’s really important.”
Those teachers will be up bright and early Tuesday morning for an inaugural breakfast. The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. Central Time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.