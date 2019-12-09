Two major fires in Henderson ruled accidental, unintentional

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two major fires in Henderson County have been ruled accidental and unintentional.
HFD Capt. Brad Mattingly tells 14 News that’s the case for the recent fires at Simple Rewards Inn and the deadly fire at a home on Elm St.
Kentucky State Police said 63-year-old Randy Hallmark died in the fire in the 2100 block of Elm Street. No one was hurt in the fire at Simple Rewards Inn, but roughly 20 people were displaced by the fire.
The causes of those fires are still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.