Santa Claus’ Pat Koch will be on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Friday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the town of Santa Claus said they recently sent their Chief Elf to to Los Angeles to talk to Kelly Clarkson.
Mrs. Koch is the founder of the Santa Claus Museum & Village and helps Santa answer letters from children all over the world.
Last year the group answered 22,000 letters!
You can hear Mrs. Koch talking about it this Friday, December 13, on The Kelly Clarkson Show here on WFIE.
The show airs at 2 p.m. Central.
Kids of any age can still send a letter to Santa and receive a personalized reply by Christmas.
Send letters to Santa Claus at P.O. Box 1, Santa Claus, IN 47579 by December 20, 2019, with a legible return address.
