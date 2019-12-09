Salvation Army’s toy drive in full swing, still accepting donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Salvation Army’s Toy Town toy drive is in full swing and has already brought in more than 3,000 donations.
In just over a week, volunteers will have all the donated toys laid out for families, and their facility will become a full-fledged toy store.
December 17 and 18 will be distribution days where more than 800 families will be able to pick out what they need for Christmas.
However, Major Mark Turner says they are still about a thousand items short. They are asking for gifts for all ages and also for volunteers who may want to help with distributing those gifts.
The Salvation Army wants to make sure that the families registered may have the best Christmas they can, and because of the continued support of the community, they are able to make it happen year in and year out.
“There’s such a joy, seeing people that didn’t have hope. That really knew that this Christmas was going to be a struggle. And to see that the community has kind of wrapped their arms around them to say, it may be a tough year for you, but we are here for you," said Major Turner.
If you would still like to donate, there are several drop-off boxes located all over Evansville.
