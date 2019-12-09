Rainy Day Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mild this morning with rain as low temps only drop into the low to mid-50’s. Wind and rain today with mild high temps in the upper 50's.
A powerful cold front will zap temps Tuesday with high temps dropping into the mid-30's. Rain and snow chances early but no snow accumulation expected.
Abundant sunshine Wednesday but below normal temps in the upper 30’s to 40-degrees. Sunny and slightly warmer Thursday as high temps climb into the lower 40’s.
