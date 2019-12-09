Promise Zone? There’s an app for that

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new app is connecting residents of Evansville’s Promise Zone to local agencies and services.
That connection will be at the tap of a button, that’s what city leaders are unveiling for those living in the Promise Zone. Promise Zone Director Silas Matchem likens the app to a resource guide.
“This is what the Promise Zone is really about, providing those resources to residents, providing those resources to agencies so that we can help those individuals who need it most," said Matchem.
A survey done in 2017 of Promise Zone residents revealed that 80% of those residents have access to a smartphone. That bought the idea of an app to the forefront.
Matchem says that the app will bridge the gap between the people who live in the promise zone and the agencies that directly support them; calling it a “one-stop-shop” for food, shelter, and transportation.
“We really have a resident-focused approach because we went out there and asked those questions and really spent time in the community, really spent time with agencies to figure out what are the best processes to offer such a resource guide to the community," said Matchem. "We didn’t just come together and say let’s offer a resource activity, but it’s based on research.”
Matchem says the app can also send out push notifications alerting users to need to know information, like when a white flag is coming out at local shelters.
He says the app is just another way to expand the mission of the promise zone.
“I still firmly believe it’s not because of the lack of resources in Evansville, but also finding ways to connect people to them is the most important part,” Matchem said.
City officials will debut the app at a special launch event this afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Evansville Public Library.
The app will be available for both iPhone and Android users.
