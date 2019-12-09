Police: Man 5x legal alcohol limit arrested after causing weekend crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man was more than five times the legal limit for alcohol when he caused a weekend crash.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Stringtown and East Olmstead Avenue.
Police say 41-year-old Jacob Ingram blew a .448. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Ingram was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
He is facing several charges, including OMVWI. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail website, Ingram has since been released.
