Owensboro couple reopens the Cadillac Restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just four years ago, an Owensboro couple was struggling with addiction and living in the Cadillac Motel.
Since then, they’ve turned the place, and themselves, around.
Both Jennifer and Jacob Wilcox have struggled with addiction for years. In 2014, they crossed paths for the first time while both living at the Cadillac Motel.
“And one thing led to another, and we started dating," said the owner of the Cadillac Restaurant, Jacob Wilcox.
After losing everything in a motel fire and finding out they were pregnant with their first child together, the couple says they knew it was time for a change.
“We got tired of it. So we just gave, we gave in, we got on our knees and asked God to get us out of it, and we gave everything away we had and moved to the Petino Shelter, and we lived there for eight months, and we both went through treatment during that eight months,” said Jacob.
Now, Jennifer and Jacob are celebrating four years in recovery, and the recent opening of the Cadillac Restaurant.
“We got blessed with backing to do this, and now we’re able to try to reach out, and we have a bunch of people come in, and we try to help them,” said Jacob.
When they’re not busy cooking or waiting on customers, the couple hosts bible studies and twelve-step addiction meetings at their restaurant.
“It feels good, it feels good to be able to give back," said Jacob. “It is a lot of work, but that’s why we’re here to show people hard work pays off.”
The owners say business is going well, and they plan to continue offering help in every way they can.
“It’s like a church in disguise, just not the building and that’s how we want it," Jacob added.
“We really just want to give people hope. That they can come out of it," said Jacob’s wife and owner of the Cadillac Restaurant, Jennifer Wilcox.
For more information about bible studies and meetings, you can call Cadillac at 270-685-1020.
