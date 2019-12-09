New Pike Co. tech center will serve as think tank hub for young entrepreneurs

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new facility going up in Pike County.
The new Buchta Entrepreneurship & Technology Center will be located off Interstate 69 and along East Shady Lane. It will serve as a think tank hub for young local entrepreneurs.
Project developers tell 14 News this is a county project designed to give young people and college graduates a place to explore new ideas and businesses without having to leave the area. The goal? Creating a new business or finding work in Pike County to help grow the local economy.
“A lot of young people know what they want to do but sometimes they don’t know how to maneuver the business world and get a Patton or where they need a Paton or how to get financing,” said project designer committee member Elmer Buchta Jr.
Developers tell us the facility will have a room where people can make prototypes of their products and ideas. Project designers also say these young people will have access to a board of directors made up of engineers, bankers, and Patton attorneys who will be advising them.
Officials say the total project will cost roughly $2.5 million. The project was funded by multiple donors and the U-S economic development administration.
Organizers say, weather permitting, the center should be finished around Fall 2020.
