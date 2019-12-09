2nd Ward Evansville City Council recount request dropped

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than two weeks before the deadline to get the 2nd Ward City Council recount complete, the request to do so has been dropped.
Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman Wayne Parke filed the request November 22, the day of the deadline to do so.
The recount would have been for the Evansville City Council seat held by Missy Mosby.
She won against Natalie Rascher by 19 votes.
Rascher tells 14 News there was a call with legal council Sunday, and it was decided to drop the request.
A hearing to discuss the petition had been set for Tuesday at the election office.
