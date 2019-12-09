Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg is facing intense scrutiny for the first time as his outsider Democratic presidential campaign continues to roll in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire. He is responding in his characteristic unflappable style, saying, “The more heat there is, I welcome that." He is being pressed, especially by rival Elizabeth Warren, to disclose corporate clients he served at a top consulting firm and open his fundraising events to the media. Buttigieg is asking McKinsey & Co. to release him from a non-disclosure agreement and is weighing whether to disclose more about his key donors.