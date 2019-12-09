Hoosier Football Headed to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in January

“Playing in the historic TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a great opportunity for our team,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said. “Earning an invitation to our first ever Florida bowl game is a reflection of the hard work of our players and staff, and yet another remarkable achievement, in a season of remarkable achievements. We greatly look forward to bringing Hoosier Nation to Jacksonville, competing against a high-quality opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers, and having the opportunity to be TaxSlayer Gator Bowl champions.”