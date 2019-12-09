Hoosier Football Headed to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in January

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana (8-4, 5-4 B1G East) will face Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC East) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, it was announced on Sunday afternoon. The game will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 2, with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.
“Playing in the historic TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a great opportunity for our team,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said. “Earning an invitation to our first ever Florida bowl game is a reflection of the hard work of our players and staff, and yet another remarkable achievement, in a season of remarkable achievements. We greatly look forward to bringing Hoosier Nation to Jacksonville, competing against a high-quality opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers, and having the opportunity to be TaxSlayer Gator Bowl champions.”
The Hoosiers will be making their 12th bowl appearance, their first in the state of Florida and their third in the last five seasons.
“We are thrilled to head to Florida for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Indiana head football Coach Allen remarked. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our program and a great reward for our players. We have many young men from the southeast region of the country and they are looking forward to playing close to home.”
Tennessee leads the all-time series, 1-0, with a 27-22 win in the 1988 Peach Bowl.
The Hoosiers have won eight games for just the eighth time in program history and the first time since 1993. Indiana owns six eight-win (1905, 1979, 1987, 1988, 1993, 2019) and two nine-win (1945, 1967) campaigns.
IU’s five-conference wins are tied for its third-most in program history (1945, 1979, 1988, 1991, 1993, 2019). The school record for conference wins is six (1967, 1987).
The Hoosiers posted a winning conference record for the first time since 1993 (5-3).
On Nov. 10, Indiana entered the AP Poll (No. 24) for the first time since Sept. 20, 1994, and the Coaches Poll (No. 25) for the first time since Oct. 17, 1994.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.