Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for some of that magic they had last season during a incredible stretch run to reach the playoffs. A 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers was the team's fifth in six games. It was especially costly because the Colts lost out on a chance to close ground in the AFC South. Indianapolis won 9 of its last 10 a year ago to overcome a slow start and make the playoffs. They'll need another impressive finish and some outside help to get back to the postseason again.