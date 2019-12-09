DeAndre Williams sweeps weekly MVC awards

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -In a week that saw him average 29 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, University of Evansville sophomore DeAndre Williams swept the weekly Missouri Valley Conference honors, earning the MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week awards.
“DeAndre continues to improve each game,” Purple Aces head coach Walter McCarty said. “Most importantly, he is a great teammate who loves to compete.”
Williams had a week for the record books in leading the Purple Aces to a pair of victories while improving their season mark to 7-3. The sophomore averaged 29 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while tallying seven assists, four blocks and two steals in 28.5 minutes of work per game. He shot an unbelievable 88.5% (23-26) overall, 80% from outside and 88.9% from the line. He began the week with a 21-point, 9-rebound effort in a win over Western Illinois. Williams was 6-of-8 from the floor, 2-2 from outside and 7-7 from the line. He dished out four assists.
He had one of the most efficient outings in NCAA history, posting 37 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Miami Ohio on Saturday. Williams hit 17 out of 18 field goal attempts in the game while hitting 15 shots in a row. It was just one shy of the single game record for consecutive shots. He also had three assists and three blocks. His 17 attempts is tied for the most of any player in the NCAA this season.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
