DeAndre Williams sweeps weekly MVC awards

Williams had a week for the record books in leading the Purple Aces to a pair of victories while improving their season mark to 7-3. The sophomore averaged 29 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while tallying seven assists, four blocks and two steals in 28.5 minutes of work per game. He shot an unbelievable 88.5% (23-26) overall, 80% from outside and 88.9% from the line. He began the week with a 21-point, 9-rebound effort in a win over Western Illinois. Williams was 6-of-8 from the floor, 2-2 from outside and 7-7 from the line. He dished out four assists.