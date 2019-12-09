D-Patrick Honda donates van to Ronald McDonald House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new van will go a long way toward helping families at the Ronald McDonald House.
On Monday morning, D-Patrick Honda donated a new Honda Odyssey to the Ronald McDonald House of Evansville.
Officials say this van will let Ronald McDonald employees transport residents to hospital visits or out to events as well as bring in supplies.
They say this van will go to assist families at their new Ronald McDonald House at Gateway.
“A normal running of an errand we may have, you know, it causes stress on those families because dad may have the vehicle at work while mom may be staying close to baby, so this vehicle is just a tremendous relief to those families going through that time," said Theresa Floyd-Mass, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.
This is the second van that D-Patrick has donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
