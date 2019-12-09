Colder temps, sunshine returns.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and a few showers persisted through Monday evening. More clouds and rain likely through Tuesday morning. When the cold front pushes through early Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for highs and into the lower 20s for lows. Some light snow may mix with the rain in the far south along the Tennessee-Kentucky border. Sunny skies return by Tuesday afternoon and will linger through the end of the week. Daily highs will rise into the lower 50s. Next rain chances arrive over the weekend.