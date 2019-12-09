Christmas tree shortage impacts local boy scout troop

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A small supply of Christmas trees in parts of the country is affecting tree sellers in Newburgh.
Boy Scout Troop 315 tells us how the shortage is affecting them.
“We had just barely over 200 trees this year," said Greg Seibert, scoutmaster. "We wanted to get more, but due to the drought up there, and we want to have a long term relationship with the tree farm up there, so we cut back on our order.”
The troop gets their trees shipped from Michigan. The troop’s scoutmaster tells us the trees in Michigan are not growing as quickly, forcing them to order less so that there will be more for next year.
However, that hasn’t changed how many people have been coming out looking for real trees.
On Saturday night, the troop had just 20 trees left, by Sunday night, only six of those trees remained.
This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the boy scouts.
“The money goes to our troop, to fund our camping, and the whole entire scout experience," said Andrew Barclay, a boy scout.
If you’re interested in a tree, you can find the troop right across from Highway 261 and Peachwood Drive.
