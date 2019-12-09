Aces break 100 points in win over Miami (Ohio), Williams gets double-double

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces scored 101 points in their Saturday win over Miami of Ohio. It was the second time this season that the Aces have scored over 100 points and the fourth time they scored over 85.
DeAndre Williams scored 37 of those 101 points, going 17 out of 18 from the field, including two three-pointers. He also added 10 rebounds to make it a double-double with three blocks and one steal.
Most importantly, he did it all within the flow of the offense, much to do with the pleasure of Coach Walter McCarty.
“He’s got that it factor as far as being able to score the basketball,” said McCarty. “He’s not gonna out-power anybody, he just has a will to score baskets, like that’s what he, he just scores baskets, he finds ways. What I love about him scoring those 37 points, is he didn’t force it. I had to tell him, ‘Dre, look at the basket first,’ because he’s scoring, he’s driving, he’s just looking to pass the ball, so anytime you have a kid who’s thinking about his teammates, and he has a night like this, it’s phenomenal.”
“I mean, I was just making shots, that’s all that was,” said Williams. “But it was my teammates, my teammates was hitting me on the roll, hitting me on the pops, it wasn’t just me, it was my teammates. When I come in the game, I don’t come in the game thinking, like I’m about to score, I come in the game, I’m gonna make a play for my teammate, I’m gonna get boards, I’m gonna block shots, play defense, I’m gonna do that, and then the points come within that.”
Williams and the Aces are back in action on Saturday against Green Bay.
