Thunderbolts Pick up Another Win, Downing Birmingham, 5-3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the SPHL, the Evansville Thunderbolts are off to a much better start, than last year. They already have, half as many wins, as they had, all of last season, and it’s only December!
Saturday night they were hosting Birmingham. Tied 2-2, in the 2nd period, the 'Bolts were on the power play, and Derek Sutliffe redirects a shot from the top, into the goal! That made it 3-2 Bolts!
Then, a strange play. Both teams were fighting for possession, and the puck was popped out right beside the goal, so Jacob Smith somehow nudged it in, between the goalie and the post! What a goal it was! That made it 4-2, and the Thunderbolts went on to beat the Bulls, 5-3.
