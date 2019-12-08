Rain and colder weather on the way

The rain will continue on and off throughout the day Monday as that cold front continues its march eastward. Thunderstorms are not expected, but it may be breezy at times with sustained winds from the south-southwest at around 12 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph possible. Because those southerly winds will push warmer air up into our region, temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to near 60° Monday afternoon despite the rain and clouds.