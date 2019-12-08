Rain and colder weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain returns to the forecast tonight as a cold front inches closer to the Tri-State. Scattered showers are likely, mainly after 11 p.m. or midnight, but our temperatures will remain mild in the low 50s overnight under cloudy skies.
The rain will continue on and off throughout the day Monday as that cold front continues its march eastward. Thunderstorms are not expected, but it may be breezy at times with sustained winds from the south-southwest at around 12 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph possible. Because those southerly winds will push warmer air up into our region, temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to near 60° Monday afternoon despite the rain and clouds.
That cold front will finally move through the Tri-State Monday night, pushing most of the precipitation to our east as colder, drier air filters in behind it. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Monday night and will only climb into the mid 30s Tuesday as that colder air takes hold. Wind chill values will likely be in the 20s. There is a slight chance some light rain or snow showers may linger into Monday night and Tuesday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but snow accumulation is not expected.
Mostly sunny skies take over Wednesday and Thursday! Our winds will shift, and slightly warmer air will start to flow back into our region. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40° Wednesday and lower 40s Thursday. We will break into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the week, but rain chances also start to creep back in as we head toward the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.