Newburgh opens Rivertown Trail extension

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Newburgh officially opened up the Rivertown Trail extension.
The trail extends to nearly four miles from Pollack Avenue to the Newburgh Lock and Dam Park.
Town Manager Christy Powell says all that is left to add are benches and trashcans along the extended trail.
Powell tells us she hopes to start connecting the trail to neighboring cities.
The trail will run from Boonville through Newburgh and end in Evansville.
“Newburgh is progressive, I think we set the standard when it comes to healthy living," said Powell. "The aesthetics, you know, we have the Ohio River as a natural resource, and we like to take advantage of it anytime we can.”
The Trailhead building has also been remodeled and is open. It has restrooms, a covered area for sitting and it displays an old Newburgh fire truck.
