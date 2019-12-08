Newburgh holds Christmas celebration packed with holiday festivities

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Town of Newburgh had a day packed with holiday festivities that ended with a tree lighting ceremony.
Early in the day, kids took pictures with Santa and in a blow-up snow globe, while food trucks and bands kept the adults entertained.
Everything leading up to their lighting of the Christmas tree, but before the lights came on.
Castle High School’s, Castle Knights Sensations performed.
The director told 14 News that this performance is something they do every year.
This year, the group’s president and vice president are seniors, for years they’ve been performing for the town.
When we asked what it’s like performing in front of everyone this is what they had to say: “You can tell that the energy is just so amped. All the kids are super excited about it, and the fact that everyone is just so ready for Christmas they’re all super happy" said President of the Castle Knights Sensations Lindy Howard.
If you didn’t get a chance to see the Castle Knight Sensations their holiday concert is on Dec. 17.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.