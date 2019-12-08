Mighty Oaks Fall at Home, to Illinois-Springfield

As a team, OCU shot 27-65 (41.5%) from the field, going 6-18 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. The Prairie Stars made 40-75 (53.3%) of their shot attempts, going 22-44 (50.0%) from three point range. The Oaks scored on 11-14 (78.6%) of their free throws, compared to 6-8 (75.0%) for UI-Springfield.