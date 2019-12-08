Mighty Oaks Fall at Home, to Illinois-Springfield

OAKLAND CITY, IN. (WFIE) - The Mighty Oaks basketball team hosted the Prairie Stars of the University of Illinois-Springfield, their second home game of the season. After trailing 47-31 at the half, OCU lost 108-71.
Tyler Toopes led the way for OCU in scoring, putting up 18 points. Nathaniel Schmittler was the only other OCU player to reach double digits, scoring 15. Kase Robinson and DJ Redding each each notched seven counters, while Redding picked up three steals.
Chase Robinson scored a game high 30 points to lead the Prairie Stars, shooting 11-16 from the field, including 6-9 from three point range. Keymonta Johnson added 29 points, on 11-14 shooting, while hauling in a game high 11 rebounds. Jesus Castillo scored 12, followed by Alonso Meana’s 11 point effort.
As a team, OCU shot 27-65 (41.5%) from the field, going 6-18 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. The Prairie Stars made 40-75 (53.3%) of their shot attempts, going 22-44 (50.0%) from three point range. The Oaks scored on 11-14 (78.6%) of their free throws, compared to 6-8 (75.0%) for UI-Springfield.
Oakland City University trailed 45-30 in rebounding, including a 15-9 deficit on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 17 assists, ten fewer than UIS, while losing the turnover battle 21-17.
Next up for the Mighty Oaks will be a home contest on Wednesday, December 11, against Campbellsville University-Somerset. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 pm in the Johnson Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.