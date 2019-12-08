Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is calling on his former employer McKinsey & Co. to release a list of the clients he served and free him from a nondisclosure agreement he signed. Buttigieg has been under scrutiny for refusing to discuss the three years he spent working for the consulting firm, pointing to the nondisclosure agreement he signed. He said in a statement Friday that he hopes the company can “recognize the importance of transparency in the exceptional case of a former employee becoming a competitive candidate for the U.S. presidency.”