Lady Panthers Slay Dragons to Stay Undefeated

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball cruised to their second Great Midwest win of the week on Saturday, downing Tiffin 75-53 at The Owensboro Sportscenter. The win keeps the Panthers perfect at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in G-MAC play while extending Wesleyan’s home win streak to 23 games.
Lily Skye Grimes dished out nine assists in the victory, setting a single game record under Co-Head Coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman. The Panthers also have the third largest victory margin in all of NCAA Division II, outscoring their opponents by an average of 33.1 points per game.
Wesleyan led for all but 42 seconds in the contest after the Dragons took a 4-2 lead two minutes in. Kaylee Duncan evened things up with a jumper in the paint before putting the Panthers ahead by three with a fast break three-pointer. Tiffin pulled within one but Lead Richardson halted their momentum with a three that sparked a 9-1 run, giving Wesleyan a 19-12 lead after the first quarter.
Tahlia Walton worked hard in the paint for a lay up at the eight minute mark of the second quarter, giving the Panthers their first double-digit lead as they would lead by at least 11-points the remainder of the game. Richardson missed a buzzer beating three before the break but Duncan grabbed the offensive rebound and banked it in just in time, putting the Panthers ahead 36-22 at the break.
Wesleyan quickly extended their lead to 18 less than a minute into the second half after back-to-back lay ups from Grimes and Clifford less than 30 seconds apart. Midway through the third Jordyn Barga knocked back a jumper to give the Panthers their first 20-point lead of the game. Wesleyan scored 21 points in the third frame, the most of any quarter, after shooting 52.9% from the floor.
Keelie Lamb finished with a game-high 12 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists and blocking two shots. Duncan and Barga both finished in double figures at 10 points each. Grimes flirted with a double-double, scoring eight and dishing out nine assists.
The Panthers have a rare six-day stretch without any games. Wesleyan will return to action on December 14 when they host Cedarville in a 2019 G-MAC semifinal rematch.
