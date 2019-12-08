Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle missed a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, sending New York to a 104-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Knicks'' first game since firing coach David Fizdale. The Knicks were much more competitive under interim coach Mike Miller than they had been in recent games under Fizdale, who was fired Friday. They chased after rebounds and loose balls throughout the fourth quarter. They gave themselves a shot at overtime when Randle was fouled while trying to put back the rebound of a scramble. But he missed the second of his two free throws.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kobe King scored a career-high 24 points and Wisconsin beat Indiana 84-64, handing the Hoosiers their first loss. Wisconsin, which snapped a three-game losing skid, built a 20-point halftime lead and stretched it to 30 with 12:09 to play. The Badgers shot 63% percent from the field and made six 3-pointers with just one turnover before halftime. King had 17 points in the first half and finished 10-of-15 shooting for the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a 76-62 win over Florida on Saturday. Thompson sank 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Derryck Thornton had 19 points and Jay Heath had 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers as visiting Boston College ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-72 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. T.J. Gibbs, who was held scoreless in a 72-51 loss at No. 3 Maryland on Wednesday night, led the Fighting Irish with a game-high 22 points.