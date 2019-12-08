Former Bosse Star, Mekhi Lairy, has Homecoming at Ford Center

“It was very exciting good to see family, friends and former teammates, and the current Bosse team to support me, and the entire city as well. Coach Owens is gonna push you every day he’s a straightforward coach, and that’s exactly what I was looking for in my recruiting process, and that’s why I committed to Miami. Coach just wants me to be a coach on the floor basically -- just to make sure every guy’s in the right spot, get my teammates open, and score when I have the opportunity.”