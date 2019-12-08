Former Bosse Star, Mekhi Lairy, has Homecoming at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse grad Mekhi Lairy returned to Evansville, Saturday, for the Miami Redhawks, as they took on the Evansville Aces, at the Ford Center. He finished the game, with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 fouls drawn. It was a solid stat line for Evansville’s all-time leading high school scorer, as he got to play in front of family and friends. Lairy came into this game, averaging 8 points and 3 rebounds per game, and was leading the Redhawks in assists, with 30. We had a chance to catch up with Miami’s sophomore guard, after the game.
“It was very exciting good to see family, friends and former teammates, and the current Bosse team to support me, and the entire city as well. Coach Owens is gonna push you every day he’s a straightforward coach, and that’s exactly what I was looking for in my recruiting process, and that’s why I committed to Miami. Coach just wants me to be a coach on the floor basically -- just to make sure every guy’s in the right spot, get my teammates open, and score when I have the opportunity.”
Lairy and the Redhawks will host Mississippi Valley State next Sunday.
