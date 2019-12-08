Eagles Record Three NCAA Provisional Marks at GVSU Open

In the 5,000 meters, junior Jennifer Comastri nabbed fifth place with an NCAA II provisional qualifying and indoor school-record time of 16 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Comastri narrowly missed the NCAA II automatic qualifying time, set at 16:30.76. Comastri’s 5,000m mark is currently the fifth fastest in Division II and passed Mary Ballinger’s former record of 16:36.61, which was set at the 2009 NCAA meet.