Eagles Record Three NCAA Provisional Marks at GVSU Open

ALLENDALE, MI. (WFIE) - Three USI track and field athletes competed at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open and showed out with impressive performances Friday.
In the 5,000 meters, junior Jennifer Comastri nabbed fifth place with an NCAA II provisional qualifying and indoor school-record time of 16 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Comastri narrowly missed the NCAA II automatic qualifying time, set at 16:30.76. Comastri’s 5,000m mark is currently the fifth fastest in Division II and passed Mary Ballinger’s former record of 16:36.61, which was set at the 2009 NCAA meet.
Senior Hope Jones placed 10th in the 5,000 meters with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 16:59.32.
On the men’s side, sophomore Titus Winders won the 5,000 meters with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 14:06.19. Winders’ 5,000-meter mark currently ranks as the third fastest in the nation.
Up Next: The Eagles will travel to Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the Little Giant Open on Saturday Dec. 7 hosted by Wabash University. The first events begin at 11:00 A.M.
