Christmas with Coaches holds basketball camp at old downtown YMCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a busy time of year for basketball coaches as their teams are in the heart of the season. However, on Sunday, coaches at USI took the time to give back.
Christmas with Coaches is a free basketball camp for kids in Evansville who may not be able to afford to go to college or high school camps.
USI basketball coaches and players in conjunction with Young and Established put on the camp at the old downtown YMCA for more than 50 boys of all ages.
They not only got to learn the basic skills of the game, but they also got a Christmas dinner, presents, like a new basketball and four tickets to a USI basketball game.
“Coming to this camp, they really are supporting little kids and trying to develop their basketball skills,” said Tashmond Starks who attended the camp. “It’s a fun place to be at. They just really are giving back to the community, and that’s what we appreciate. As long as the kids know they have someplace to come, it’s okay. If they’re giving back, it’s gonna make more people give back to the community. I hope so because what they’re doing is very good.”
“That’s something that we do with our non-profit, we always try to make sure we give back and show these kids we care and show the community that we care, and that was a big thing and USI does a great job of just getting out in the community,” said Courtney Johnson, executive director of Young and Established.
“This is something that’s been on my heart for a long time, and it’s special,” said Brent Owen, USI assistant men’s basketball coach. “As coaches and players at USI, we’ve been given a cool platform, and we want to make sure we’re using that platform to do something good.”
Each kid also left Sunday’s camp with a gift card that they can use to buy a present for someone in their family.
