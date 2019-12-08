BOYS HSBB: Heritage Hills vs. Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school hoops, the Heritage Hills boys are one of the more talented teams in the area. The Patriots sport one of the best big men in southwest Indiana, in junior Blake Sisley, and in the last couple years, Nate Hawkins’ teams, have won 42 games!
Tonight, the Pats were in town, taking on a Central squad, who is not to be overlooked. The Bears get out to a 5-point lead, as Henry Brown drives in and connects on the runner in the lane. Heritage Hills comes back, though. Simon Scherry, he’s dangerous from distance, and he buries it. Then, Scherry steals the inbound pass, saves it to Murray Becher, and Becher lays it in! Great hustle play, and it’s just a 2-point game. Central answers though: Andrew Windle cleans up the miss here. Later, the Patriots would take the lead, as Cayden Kratzer leaves it for Blake Sisley, who lays it in, and Heritage Hills blows it open in the 2nd half, winning 89-59.
Sisley led Heritage Hills with 23 points. Becher had 21, while Scherry added 18. Cole Sigler also chipped in 14 tallies for the Patriots. Cameron Banks led Central, with 17 points.
