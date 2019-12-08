BOYS HSBB: Heritage Hills vs. Central

Tonight, the Pats were in town, taking on a Central squad, who is not to be overlooked. The Bears get out to a 5-point lead, as Henry Brown drives in and connects on the runner in the lane. Heritage Hills comes back, though. Simon Scherry, he’s dangerous from distance, and he buries it. Then, Scherry steals the inbound pass, saves it to Murray Becher, and Becher lays it in! Great hustle play, and it’s just a 2-point game. Central answers though: Andrew Windle cleans up the miss here. Later, the Patriots would take the lead, as Cayden Kratzer leaves it for Blake Sisley, who lays it in, and Heritage Hills blows it open in the 2nd half, winning 89-59.