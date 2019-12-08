Balanced Scoring Leads Panthers to Win over Tiffin

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team got a career-high from Jo Griffin on Saturday as the Panthers remained unbeaten in Great Midwest Conference play. It was a complete team effort as Wesleyan dished-out 20 assists on 29 made baskets in an 87-73 victory over Tiffin University.
The Panthers (3-5, 2-0 GMAC) weathered the fast start by Tiffin with tremendous defense down the stretch. The Dragons (5-5, 0-2 GMAC) held an early 15-10 lead, but found themselves trailing 20-19 with 9:14 left in the half.
Wesleyan held Tiffin to one point for nearly the next seven minutes to expand the lead. In that time, the Panthers embarked on 16-1 run which was capped-off with Griffin’s three-point play. Griffin scored seven points in the run while the Panthers built a 36-20 lead.
Heading into the locker-room, the Panthers held a 40-26 lead. Stew Currie ignited a quick charge by the Panthers in the second half as his dunk help extend the lead to 48-30. Currie’s dunk was quickly followed by three-point buckets from Griffin and Adam Goetz.
The lead grew to as many as 21 (58-37) after another Griffin three-point basket with 14:25 left in the contest. The Dragons would not go quickly as pulled within single digits with less than four minutes left in the game. Currie thwarted any attempt to get closer as his dunk with three-minutes left in the game extended the Panthers’ lead to 82-71.
The full court pressure by the Dragons subsided down the stretch as the Panthers coasted to their second consecutive win. For as aggressive as the Tiffin defense was, Wesleyan turned the ball over nine times on the night. The Dragons scored eight points off Panthers turnovers while Wesleyan produced 18 points off 12 Tiffin miscues.
Griffin finished with a career-high 29 points on 10 of 20 shooting. In total, five Panthers reached double figures. Wyatt Battaile came off the bench to score 14 points and dish-out five assists. He also made two blocks and two steals. Goetz added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Both Currie and Zach Hopewell finished with 11 points.
The Panthers will have some time to study for final exams as they will host Cedarville on Monday December 16th. Tip-off at the historic Sportscenter is scheduled for 7 PM.
